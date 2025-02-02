Left Menu

Saraswati Puja Unites Bengal with Festive Spirit

Saraswati Puja, celebrated in West Bengal over two days, infused festive spirit across educational institutions and communities. The event saw the construction of a colossal 100 ft idol and thematic pandals. A dispute at a Kolkata law college required intervention by Education Minister Bratya Basu.

Updated: 02-02-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of vibrant cultural tradition, Saraswati Puja was celebrated across West Bengal, infusing schools, colleges, and communities with festive fervor over two days. This year's unique celebration coincides with the extended auspicious 'tithi,' prolonging festivities until Monday morning.

Educational institutions, community clubs, and Hindu households held pujas, with students adorning traditional attire to attend joyous gatherings marked by cultural activities and the customary offering of 'khichudi' to the goddess. The festival fosters a sense of unity among participants.

However, a dispute erupted at a law college in South Kolkata, leading to the intervention of Education Minister Bratya Basu. The tussle over organizing the puja on campus concluded with one group holding it outside. Additionally, theme-based pandals and a towering 100 ft idol captivated visitors across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

