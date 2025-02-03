Refocusing on Royal Initiatives: The Princess of Wales' Mission

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is petitioning for more focus on her philanthropic efforts over her sartorial choices.

According to the Sunday Times, Kensington Palace intends to disclose fewer details about the luxury brands she wears. Kate's wardrobe often features high-end designers like Chanel and Alexander McQueen, which frequently overshadows her work on social causes.

Kate, married to Prince William, is launching a new initiative promoting early childhood development. The palace, hinting at this change, withheld fashion details during a recent Wales visit. However, for significant state events, details about her attire may still be released.

(With inputs from agencies.)