Dancing with Devils: The Festive Tradition of La Endiablada
La Endiablada is a vibrant festival celebrated annually in Almonacid del Marquesado, Spain. Men dress as devils and parade through the streets with clanging cowbells to honor the Virgen of Candelaria. The tradition, maintained by locals and their descendants, features unique costumes and energetic dances.
In the Spanish village of Almonacid del Marquesado, February heralds a vibrant tradition as locals celebrate the feast day of the Virgen of Candelaria. Known as La Endiablada, this festival sees men parading through the streets in devil costumes, showcasing a lively blend of faith and cultural heritage.
Rooted in history, the festival has been celebrated annually on February 2-3 since medieval times. Participants, exclusively male residents or descendants from the village, don colorful jumpsuits and striking red miter hats. Tied around their waists are large copper cowbells, which create a rhythmic clanging as they move.
The continuity of La Endiablada is ensured as young boys also join the procession, carrying smaller bells. The festival is a spectacle that retains its unique charm and authenticity, drawing spectators from afar, like tourist Hiroko Notomi, who was captivated by its distinctive, small-town charm.
(With inputs from agencies.)