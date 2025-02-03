Dancing with Devils: The Festive Tradition of La Endiablada

In the Spanish village of Almonacid del Marquesado, February heralds a vibrant tradition as locals celebrate the feast day of the Virgen of Candelaria. Known as La Endiablada, this festival sees men parading through the streets in devil costumes, showcasing a lively blend of faith and cultural heritage.

Rooted in history, the festival has been celebrated annually on February 2-3 since medieval times. Participants, exclusively male residents or descendants from the village, don colorful jumpsuits and striking red miter hats. Tied around their waists are large copper cowbells, which create a rhythmic clanging as they move.

The continuity of La Endiablada is ensured as young boys also join the procession, carrying smaller bells. The festival is a spectacle that retains its unique charm and authenticity, drawing spectators from afar, like tourist Hiroko Notomi, who was captivated by its distinctive, small-town charm.

