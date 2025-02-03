Beyonce and Miley Cyrus Triumph at the Grammys Amid Wildfire Tributes

In an evening marked by both celebration and solemnity, Beyonce and Miley Cyrus claimed the Grammy for best country duo or group performance. They were honored for 'II Most Wanted,' a standout on Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' album, in a pre-broadcast segment of the prestigious ceremony.

This year's event, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, unfolded against a backdrop of recent natural disasters. As LA wildfire victims were in focus, the Grammys transformed into a dual-purpose event, raising funds for recovery while acknowledging musical achievements.

Beyonce, who led the nominations with 11 nods, set her sights on clinching the album of the year award. Despite her numerous wins, this accolade remains elusive, sparking hope for a historic victory with 'Cowboy Carter.'

