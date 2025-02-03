Music Magic: Grammy Honors Pop Icons Amidst LA Resilience

At the Grammy Awards, music icons including Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, and Doechii were honored in a ceremony dedicated to Los Angeles's recovery from recent wildfires.

Sabrina Carpenter nabbed the award for best pop vocal album for 'Short n' Sweet' shortly after performing 'Please Please Please' and 'Espresso.' In a historic win, Doechii became the third woman to secure the best rap album award with 'Alligator Bites Never Heal,' signaling encouragement for Black women and girls.

The night underscored not only a celebration of artistic achievements but also a tribute to LA's resilience, with an emphasis on the city's musical legacy amidst devastation from wildfires.

(With inputs from agencies.)