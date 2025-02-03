Left Menu

Music Magic: Grammy Honors Pop Icons Amidst LA Resilience

Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, and Doechii were celebrated at the Grammy Awards, which paid tribute to Los Angeles's recovery from wildfires. Carpenter won for best pop vocal album, while Doechii made history with best rap album. The show also highlighted city resilience and honored its musical contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 07:32 IST
Music Magic: Grammy Honors Pop Icons Amidst LA Resilience

At the Grammy Awards, music icons including Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, and Doechii were honored in a ceremony dedicated to Los Angeles's recovery from recent wildfires.

Sabrina Carpenter nabbed the award for best pop vocal album for 'Short n' Sweet' shortly after performing 'Please Please Please' and 'Espresso.' In a historic win, Doechii became the third woman to secure the best rap album award with 'Alligator Bites Never Heal,' signaling encouragement for Black women and girls.

The night underscored not only a celebration of artistic achievements but also a tribute to LA's resilience, with an emphasis on the city's musical legacy amidst devastation from wildfires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025