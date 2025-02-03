Music Magic: Grammy Honors Pop Icons Amidst LA Resilience
Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, and Doechii were celebrated at the Grammy Awards, which paid tribute to Los Angeles's recovery from wildfires. Carpenter won for best pop vocal album, while Doechii made history with best rap album. The show also highlighted city resilience and honored its musical contributions.
Sabrina Carpenter nabbed the award for best pop vocal album for 'Short n' Sweet' shortly after performing 'Please Please Please' and 'Espresso.' In a historic win, Doechii became the third woman to secure the best rap album award with 'Alligator Bites Never Heal,' signaling encouragement for Black women and girls.
The night underscored not only a celebration of artistic achievements but also a tribute to LA's resilience, with an emphasis on the city's musical legacy amidst devastation from wildfires.
