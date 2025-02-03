Left Menu

Chappell Roan Makes Powerful Statement at Grammy Awards

At the Grammy Awards, Chappell Roan, who won Best New Artist, addressed issues with record labels' treatment of artists. Her speech focused on the need for livable wages and health care for musicians, drawing on her own experiences to highlight the industry's shortcomings.

Chappell Roan's triumph at the Grammy Awards was not just in winning the Best New Artist accolade but also in delivering a resonant speech addressing a crucial issue in the music industry. Speaking to a captivated audience, Roan emphasized the need for record labels to provide artists with livable wages and health care.

As reported by Variety, Roan shared her personal ordeal, recounting how she was signed as a minor but later abandoned by her label. The absence of job experience made job hunting challenging during the pandemic, leaving her without health insurance and struggling to make ends meet.

In her speech, Roan urged labels to treat artists as valuable employees, deserving of fair compensation and protection. Her performance earlier that night of "Pink Pony Club," complete with an iconic staging, solidified her presence as one of the evening's standout acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

