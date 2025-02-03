Beyoncé Makes Grammy History with Landmark Country Album Win

Beyoncé has shattered records once more, securing her place in Grammy history as the first Black female artist to clinch the Grammy for Best Country Album. Her landmark win for 'Cowboy Carter' was presented by fellow music icon Taylor Swift at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Overwhelmed by emotion, Beyoncé admitted she didn't anticipate winning the award. Her heartfelt speech expressed gratitude to God and her unwavering love for music, with a call to artists to transcend genre limitations and pursue their passions.

Amongst her array of accolades for the evening, Beyoncé also took home the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Miley Cyrus for their track "II Most Wanted." With an impressive total of 11 nominations, Beyoncé dominated the 2025 Grammys, covering multiple categories beyond country music, such as pop and Americana.

(With inputs from agencies.)