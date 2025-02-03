Left Menu

Doechii's Historic Grammy Win Inspires Young Black Girls

Doechii made Grammy history as the third woman to win Best Rap Album, inspiring young Black girls with her emotional acceptance speech. She triumphed over rap giants, highlighting representation and possibility for future generations, showcasing a significant moment in the music industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:59 IST
Doechii's Historic Grammy Win Inspires Young Black Girls
Doechii (Photo/recordingacademy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rising hip-hop sensation Doechii clinched her first Grammy Award on Sunday night, securing the Best Rap Album title for 'Alligator Bites Never Heal'. Her emotional win marked a historic moment as she became only the third woman to achieve this feat, surpassing rap heavyweights such as J. Cole, Future, and Eminem.

In her tearful acceptance speech, Doechii emphasized the significance of her win in a category where only three women, including Lauryn Hill and Cardi B, have ever triumphed. She addressed young Black girls, urging them to shatter stereotypes and believe in their potential, drawing from her own journey as testament.

Despite losing the Best Rap Performance award to Kendrick Lamar, Doechii's triumph resonated alongside other historic moments, such as Sabrina Carpenter's first Grammy victory and Beyonce's groundbreaking win in the country music category. The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, streamed live globally from Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025