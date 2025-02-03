Left Menu

Entertainment Headlines: From Grammy Triumphs to Record-Breaking Box Offices

Entertainment news highlights include Chappell Roan's Grammy win for Best New Artist, China's record-breaking box office revenue, and Beyonce's unexpected country music Grammy. Tokyo's Hokusai exhibit uses technology to bring cultural history alive, while New Orleans gears up to blend its vibrant culture into pre-Super Bowl festivities.

Updated: 03-02-2025 10:27 IST
Chappell Roan clinched the prestigious Best New Artist Grammy in 2025, outshining Sabrina Carpenter among others. Roan, visibly moved, thanked supporters while donning her trademark drag makeup.

In Asia, China's Lunar New Year holiday brought unprecedented box office earnings, totaling 5.74 billion yuan. Popular film sequels drew audiences despite economic challenges.

The Grammy Awards celebrated Los Angeles, with Beyonce's surprising win for Best Country Album. Meanwhile, Tokyo's Hokusai exhibit offers a modern tech twist on traditional art, attracting tourists. New Orleans readies for star-studded Super Bowl parties, highlighting the city's cultural richness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

