Will Smith's Triumphant Return at the 2025 Grammy Awards in Tribute to Quincy Jones

Will Smith marked his return to televised awards shows at the 2025 Grammy Awards, honoring Quincy Jones. Smith's emotional tribute highlighted the legendary producer's impact on his life and career. The performance included star-studded acts like Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, and Janelle Monae, culminating in a celebration of Jones' legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:31 IST
Will Smith (Photo/instagram/@recordingacademy). Image Credit: ANI
Will Smith made his highly anticipated return to the televised awards scene at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, capturing attention as he initiated a special tribute to the late, great Quincy Jones, Variety reports. Smith commenced the homage by introducing celebrated pianist Herbie Hancock before welcoming Cynthia Erivo, who astounded the audience with a breathtaking rendition of "Fly Me to the Moon."

During his heartfelt address, Smith described Quincy Jones as an unparalleled icon of influence and innovation, referring to him as "one of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our times." Reflecting on the passing of the 28-time Grammy winner, Smith expressed gratitude, saying, "In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives, but I have to say, he changed mine forever." Jones, who passed away in November, famously served as an executive producer on 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' the show that catapulted Smith to stardom.

The tribute did not fall short of stars, featuring performances by Lainey Wilson with "Let the Good Times Roll," and a collaborative effort between Stevie Wonder and Hancock on "Bluesette" and the iconic "We Are the World." The homage reached its crescendo with Janelle Monae's electrifying performance of Michael Jackson's "Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough," donning a dazzling tuxedo. Smith's presence at the Grammys marked his first substantial appearance following the controversial Oscars incident in 2022, during which he slapped Chris Rock on stage, an event that led to a decade-long ban from the Academy ceremonies. Despite not being in contention for Grammys this year, Smith has previously secured four Grammy Awards and received eight nominations throughout his music career. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

