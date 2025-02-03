Left Menu

Beyoncé Secures Historic Grammy, Adds Country Flair

Beyoncé wins Album of the Year for 'Cowboy Carter' at the 2025 Grammys, becoming the first Black woman to claim the honor this century. The event highlighted empowerment, resilience, and diversity, featuring memorable performances by artists like Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, and more, while raising funds for wildfire relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:16 IST
Beyoncé Secures Historic Grammy, Adds Country Flair
  • Country:
  • United States

Beyoncé made history at the 2025 Grammys, clinching the coveted Album of the Year award for 'Cowboy Carter.' She becomes the first Black woman in the 21st century to win the top prize, a significant milestone alongside previous winners Lauryn Hill, Natalie Cole, and Whitney Houston.

The star-studded event featured iconic performances and speeches centered around themes of empowerment and resilience. Kendrick Lamar dominated with wins for Song and Record of the Year, while The Weeknd mended fences with the Academy, showcasing a new era of diversity within the organization.

The ceremony also focused on raising relief funds for those affected by Los Angeles wildfires, with viewers contributing $7 million. From Taylor Swift bestowing the country album accolade to a touching tribute to Quincy Jones, the night celebrated both music and the communities it serves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025