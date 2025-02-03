Beyoncé Secures Historic Grammy, Adds Country Flair

Beyoncé made history at the 2025 Grammys, clinching the coveted Album of the Year award for 'Cowboy Carter.' She becomes the first Black woman in the 21st century to win the top prize, a significant milestone alongside previous winners Lauryn Hill, Natalie Cole, and Whitney Houston.

The star-studded event featured iconic performances and speeches centered around themes of empowerment and resilience. Kendrick Lamar dominated with wins for Song and Record of the Year, while The Weeknd mended fences with the Academy, showcasing a new era of diversity within the organization.

The ceremony also focused on raising relief funds for those affected by Los Angeles wildfires, with viewers contributing $7 million. From Taylor Swift bestowing the country album accolade to a touching tribute to Quincy Jones, the night celebrated both music and the communities it serves.

(With inputs from agencies.)