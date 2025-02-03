Ram Janmabhoomi's Head Priest Battles for Life After Stroke

The head priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Mahant Satyendra Das, is fighting for his life after suffering a brain stroke. Currently aged 85, he is receiving critical care at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Ayodhya.

According to a statement from SGPGI, Mahant Das is diabetic and hypertensive. He was admitted on Sunday and is receiving treatment in the Neurology ward's High Dependency Unit. The hospital reports that while his condition is critical, he remains stable and is following commands.

Mahant Das played a significant role as the priest of the temporary Ram temple during the historical event of December 6, 1992, when the Babri Mosque was demolished. His health is being closely monitored by the medical team.

(With inputs from agencies.)