Sacred Spectacle: A Peaceful Amrit Snan Marks Kumbh Convergence

Millions gathered at the Maha Kumbh for the Amrit Snan, a significant ritual, held smoothly at the Sangam without incident on Monday. The event drew large crowds after enhanced security measures were implemented following a deadly stampede last month.

The Uttar Pradesh government, mindful of past tragedies, took extensive steps to manage the crowd safely. By early morning, over 81.24 lakh devotees had already taken their holy dip, contributing to an expected turnout of around five crore attendees by the end of the day.

The Amrit Snan, led by various Akharas and dignitaries, proceeded in an orderly fashion, showcasing India's deep-rooted spiritual traditions and harmonious participation in this celebrated religious festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)