Sonakshi Sinha's Mumbai Property Fetches High Profit

Renowned Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has successfully sold her premium apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai for an impressive Rs 22.50 crore, as reported by the real estate consultant Square Yards.

The property, part of the elite 81 Aureate project by MJ Shah Group, boasts a spacious 4 BHK layout spanning a carpet area of approximately 4,211 square feet, reflecting a substantial appreciation of 61% since Sinha purchased it in March 2020 for Rs 14 crore.

The deal also involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.35 crore alongside registration charges of Rs 30,000. This transaction highlights the rising value of luxury real estate in the Mumbai area.

(With inputs from agencies.)