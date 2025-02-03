Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha's Mumbai Property Fetches High Profit

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha sold her Bandra West apartment for Rs 22.50 crore, a 61% increase from its purchase price in 2020. Located in the luxurious 81 Aureate project, the apartment covers over 4,200 sq ft. The sale involved significant stamp duty and registration charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:59 IST
Sonakshi Sinha's Mumbai Property Fetches High Profit
Renowned Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has successfully sold her premium apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai for an impressive Rs 22.50 crore, as reported by the real estate consultant Square Yards.

The property, part of the elite 81 Aureate project by MJ Shah Group, boasts a spacious 4 BHK layout spanning a carpet area of approximately 4,211 square feet, reflecting a substantial appreciation of 61% since Sinha purchased it in March 2020 for Rs 14 crore.

The deal also involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.35 crore alongside registration charges of Rs 30,000. This transaction highlights the rising value of luxury real estate in the Mumbai area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

