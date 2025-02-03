Left Menu

Ricky Kej Dazzles at 2025 Grammys in Traditional Indian Attire

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej showcased India's cultural heritage at the 2025 Grammy Awards in a bespoke Indian outfit. Accompanied by Marla Maples, Kej attended the ceremony wearing a bandhgala with intricate details, celebrating his roots. Although nominated, he lost to Chandrika Tandon for Best New Age Album.

Ricky Kej, Marla Maples (Photo/Ricky Kej). Image Credit: ANI
Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej made a striking appearance on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2, embracing traditional Indian attire that highlights the nation's vibrant heritage and craftsmanship. Kej, in contention for his fourth Grammy for his acclaimed album 'Break of Dawn', was seen alongside American TV personality Marla Maples, famously married to former US President Donald Trump.

For the prestigious event, Kej donned a meticulously crafted brown bandhgala, adorned with bead embroidery, paired with a black dhoti enhanced by golden lace work. Created by designer Bharat Jain and his team at 108 Bespoke, the attire drew inspiration from the themes of his Grammy-nominated album. Complementing the ensemble, Kej wrapped himself in a traditional Kambli shawl, a unique piece traditionally woven by Karnataka's Kuruba weavers. Reimagined with recycled yarns and natural fibers by textile designer Pavithra Muddaya of Vimor, the shawl amplified the cultural resonance of his attire. Additionally, his earrings paid tribute to his Rajasthani roots.

Despite the striking presentation and nomination, Kej did not secure the Best New Age Album Grammy, which went to Indian-American business leader and musician Chandrika Tandon for her album 'Triveni'. This awards win marked her second Grammy recognition, following her 2010 nomination for 'Om Namo Narayana: Soul Call'. Other contenders in the category included Anoushka Shankar with 'Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn' and Radhika Vekaria's 'Warriors of Light'. Kej's Grammy legacy began in 2015 with his album 'Winds of Samsara' winning the Best New Age Album category, followed by two successive wins for 'Divine Tides' with Stewart Copeland in 2022 and 2023.

