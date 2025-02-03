Left Menu

Zakir Hussain's Absence in Grammy Tribute Sparks Outrage

Indian tabla maestro and four-time Grammy winner Zakir Hussain was notably absent from the live 'In Memoriam' segment during the 67th Grammy Awards. While he was mentioned on the official Recording Academy website, Indian fans expressed their disappointment on social media. Hussain passed away in December from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

  • Country:
  • India

In a striking omission, Indian tabla maestro and four-time Grammy winner Zakir Hussain was not featured in the live 'In Memoriam' segment at the 67th Grammy Awards ceremony. Broadcasted from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, the segment traditionally honors industry figures who passed away in the last year.

While Hussain's name did appear on the 'In Memoriam' page of the Recording Academy's official website, the absence was noted by many Indian fans. They took to social media to express their frustration, recalling that Hussain, who was the first Indian musician to achieve three Grammy wins in a single year, passed away in December.

During the ceremony held on Sunday, notable musicians such as Liam Payne and Kris Kristofferson were honored. Meanwhile, singer Chris Martin performed a tribute segment. Despite the controversy, comedian Trevor Noah successfully hosted his fifth consecutive Grammy Awards, which was streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

