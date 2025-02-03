Left Menu

Grammy Night: Triumphs, Tributes, and Transformations

At the Grammy Awards, Beyoncé won the coveted album of the year trophy. The event turned into a tribute to Los Angeles, with significant moments including Doechii's historic win, Chappell Roan's advocacy for artist rights, and The Weeknd's return. Political messages were conveyed by Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:06 IST
Grammy Night: Triumphs, Tributes, and Transformations
  • Country:
  • United States

Beyoncé made history at the Grammy Awards by winning the coveted album of the year trophy, marking a landmark moment for the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. The event became a moving tribute to Los Angeles, with firefighters announcing the final award and USD 7 million pledged by viewers.

The night also saw the Grammy debut of emerging talents such as Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, alongside The Weeknd's surprise return to the event. The ceremony opened fittingly with Los Angeles natives Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith, of the band Dawes, playing Randy Newman's "I Love L.A" amidst a star-studded lineup.

In a night filled with powerful speeches, Doechii took home the best rap album, while Chappell Roan called for fair treatment of artists. Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys sent messages of support to the LGBTQ+ and diverse communities. The Weeknd's performance underscored the Academy's efforts to reform following past criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harmonizing Urban and Rural Definitions for Better International Comparisons

When Cheap Money Isn’t Enough: How Financial Frictions Shape Investment

How Temperature Volatility Disrupts Investments, Labor, and Financial Stability

Understanding the Investment Channel of Monetary Policy in Uncertain Times

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025