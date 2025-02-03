Grammy Night: Triumphs, Tributes, and Transformations

Beyoncé made history at the Grammy Awards by winning the coveted album of the year trophy, marking a landmark moment for the most-nominated artist in Grammy history. The event became a moving tribute to Los Angeles, with firefighters announcing the final award and USD 7 million pledged by viewers.

The night also saw the Grammy debut of emerging talents such as Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, alongside The Weeknd's surprise return to the event. The ceremony opened fittingly with Los Angeles natives Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith, of the band Dawes, playing Randy Newman's "I Love L.A" amidst a star-studded lineup.

In a night filled with powerful speeches, Doechii took home the best rap album, while Chappell Roan called for fair treatment of artists. Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys sent messages of support to the LGBTQ+ and diverse communities. The Weeknd's performance underscored the Academy's efforts to reform following past criticisms.

