'Deva' Dominates with Rs 34 Crore Weekend

Shahid Kapoor's latest film 'Deva' achieved an impressive Rs 34.01 crore at the worldwide box office during its opening weekend. Collaboratively produced by Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, and directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie is praised as an action-packed thrill ride starring Kapoor as a daring police officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:00 IST
Shahid Kapoor Image Credit: ANI
Shahid Kapoor's latest cinematic venture, 'Deva', has made a powerful impact at the global box office, collecting Rs 34.01 crore in its debut weekend, according to its producers.

The film, a joint venture between Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, launched on January 31 and is helmed by acclaimed director Rosshan Andrrews, known for his successful Malayalam films.

'Deva' is celebrated for its gripping blend of action and drama, with Kapoor portraying a daring police officer. The cast also includes Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Kubbra Sait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

