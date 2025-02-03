Left Menu

Entertainment News Buzz: Highlights from Super Bowl to Grammys

The Super Bowl 2025 halftime show features major acts, while Grammy winner Chappell Roan celebrates her victory. In sad news, Taiwanese star Barbie Hsu passes away. French director Christophe Ruggia is found guilty of abuse, and Beyonce triumphs at the Grammys with 'Cowboy Carter'.

The Super Bowl 2025 halftime show promises a stellar lineup, continuing its tradition as America's most-watched musical event during the annual NFL extravaganza. This year, Philadelphia Eagles face Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, with fans eagerly awaiting the musical spectacle.

Chappell Roan celebrated a career milestone by winning the 2025 Grammy for Best New Artist, besting nominees like Sabrina Carpenter. Roan's distinct style was on full display as she accepted her award, marking her emotional first win.

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Barbie Hsu, a beloved figure in East Asia, known for her role in 'Meteor Garden'. Hsu's death from influenza has made headlines, particularly on Chinese social media. Meanwhile, in France, a court has convicted filmmaker Christophe Ruggia in a landmark #MeToo case involving actress Adele Haenel, underscoring ongoing industry challenges.

