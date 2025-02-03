Left Menu

Imtiaz Ali Talks the Timeless Appeal of 'Jab We Met' and Women's Evolving Roles in Film

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali discusses his views on sequels, particularly about 'Jab We Met', and the changing representation of women in cinema. He emphasizes his admiration for strong female characters and reflects on personal challenges and his passion for truthful storytelling during the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Imtiaz Ali (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali revealed his thoughts on sequels and the evolving portrayal of women in cinema during a recent appearance at the Jaipur Literature Festival. While best known for directing hits like 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Rockstar', Ali addressed fan speculation about a potential sequel to his widely adored film 'Jab We Met'.

Ali expressed his reluctance to create sequels, stating, "I do not believe in making sequels of films." He further explained that while a market for sequels exists and financiers are often willing to invest, they do not bring the same level of enjoyment. Specifically regarding 'Jab We Met', he confirmed, "It is not possible at all," as fans would not favor seeing central characters in conflict.

The director is noted for crafting strong female characters and has confessed a deep appreciation for depicting independent women. He recognized changes in the representation of women on screen, mentioning classic films like 'Mother India' and 'Andaz', as examples of early strong female portrayal.

Reflecting on personal experiences and storytelling, Ali recalled a formative moment in his childhood and stressed the valuable lessons found in failure. He highlighted the role of music in his films, crediting composers like A R Rahman and Pritam for enhancing his musical understanding.

The Jaipur Literature Festival, running from January 30 to February 3, 2025, attracts literary and cultural figures from across the globe, offering a platform for such insightful discussions. (ANI)

