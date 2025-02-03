Left Menu

Stampede Chaos at Maha Kumbh: A Blame Game Begins

The recent stampede at Maha Kumbh's Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries. MP Ujjwal Raman Singh criticized the government for mismanagement and prioritizing publicity over safety. Key issues included overcrowded pontoon bridges, excessive VIP movement, and alleged corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:33 IST
In the wake of a deadly stampede during the Maha Kumbh's Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, which resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries, MP Ujjwal Raman Singh has demanded accountability from both the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Congress MP accused the authorities of placing publicity above safety, leading to chaotic conditions at the pilgrimage. He cited the closure of crucial pontoon bridges and disruptive VIP movements as primary causes of the tragedy.

Singh also raised concerns over alleged corruption in procurement, questioning the decision to involve private firms in critical infrastructure projects. He urged an investigation into the mishaps, attributing them to mismanagement and lack of foresight.

