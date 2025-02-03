Left Menu

Taiwanese Star Barbie Hsu Passes Away at 48

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, known for her role in 'Meteor Garden', died at 48 due to pneumonia. Her sister confirmed that Hsu fell ill during a family trip to Japan. Hsu was also recognized for her work in popular TV shows and movies, navigating a career marked by personal health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:48 IST
Late Barbie Hsu (Image source/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Barbie Hsu, a celebrated Taiwanese actress renowned for her role in the popular 2001 series 'Meteor Garden', has died from pneumonia at 48, according to a report by Deadline. Her sister, Dee Hsu, released a statement confirming her untimely passing after she became ill during a family trip to Japan.

Barbie Hsu, alongside her sister Dee, began her entertainment career as part of a pop duo before transitioning into television hosting and acting. Her career was punctuated by the challenge of managing epilepsy and heart disease, with previous hospitalizations due to seizures, highlighting her personal health struggles.

Hsu's portfolio extended beyond 'Meteor Garden', with roles in TV dramas like 'Summer's Desire' and 'Corner With Love', and films such as 'Reign of Assassins' and 'Motorway'. She was married to South Korean musician DJ Koo and had two children from a prior marriage. Her portrayal of Shan Cai in 'Meteor Garden' remains iconic, as she depicted the adventures of a middle-class girl entangled in the dramas of affluent heirs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

