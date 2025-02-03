Tamil Nadu Scouts and Guides Get New Headquarters

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled plans to establish a new headquarters for the Tamil Nadu Bharat Scouts and Guides, complete with state-of-the-art training facilities, at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

The announcement, made during the closing ceremony of the Bharat Scouts and Guides diamond jubilee jamboree 2025, aims to train more teachers and expand student involvement in the scouts' movement. Currently, 80 lakh students participate in this movement nationwide, with Tamil Nadu contributing 12 lakh students.

Further highlighting Tamil Nadu's commitment, 33 sub-committees were formed to celebrate the jamboree, attended by over 20,000 scouts and guides. The initiative also praised efforts like distributing laptops and establishing smart classrooms, enhancing education during the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)