Community Spirit: Feeding Pilgrims at Maha Kumbh

In a gesture of goodwill, residents of Prayagraj hosted sizeable Bhandaras or community feasts for pilgrims concluding their visit to the Maha Kumbh during Basant Panchami. Along routes to key transit points, volunteers provided meals such as puri-sabzi and kadhi-chawal, contributing to a charitable endeavor.

Devendra Pratap Singh, whose family organized a feast near Jawahar Bal Bhavan at Prayagraj Junction, emphasized their goal to prevent hunger among departing pilgrims. Their Bhandara commenced early in the morning and extended into the evening, aligning with the flow of departing pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anuj Gupta, who usually dedicates his time to patient care, seized this charitable opportunity by offering breakfast to visitors. Similarly, Anand Agarwal and Kuldeep Chaurasia contributed to the cause, reinforcing Prayagraj's reputation for warm hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)