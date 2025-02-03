Left Menu

Community Spirit: Feeding Pilgrims at Maha Kumbh

Residents of Prayagraj organized large-scale community meals called 'Bhandaras' for pilgrims returning from the Maha Kumbh's 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami. Volunteers like the Singh family, Dr. Gupta, Anand Agarwal, and Kuldeep Chaurasia contributed to ensure no one left the city hungry, enhancing Prayagraj's hospitable image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:19 IST
In a gesture of goodwill, residents of Prayagraj hosted sizeable Bhandaras or community feasts for pilgrims concluding their visit to the Maha Kumbh during Basant Panchami. Along routes to key transit points, volunteers provided meals such as puri-sabzi and kadhi-chawal, contributing to a charitable endeavor.

Devendra Pratap Singh, whose family organized a feast near Jawahar Bal Bhavan at Prayagraj Junction, emphasized their goal to prevent hunger among departing pilgrims. Their Bhandara commenced early in the morning and extended into the evening, aligning with the flow of departing pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anuj Gupta, who usually dedicates his time to patient care, seized this charitable opportunity by offering breakfast to visitors. Similarly, Anand Agarwal and Kuldeep Chaurasia contributed to the cause, reinforcing Prayagraj's reputation for warm hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

