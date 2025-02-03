Chandrika Tandon's Grammy Triumph Celebrated by PM Modi
Indian-American vocalist Chandrika Tandon received accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning a Grammy for her album 'Triveni' in the Best New Age category. Tandon, recognized for her dedication to Indian culture, collaborated with global artists to achieve the prestigious award.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Indian-American vocalist Chandrika Tandon on her Grammy win, lauding her relentless dedication to promoting Indian culture globally.
Tandon's album, 'Triveni,' clinched the prestigious award in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category at the 67th Grammy Awards, a ceremony held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Accompanied by South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto, Tandon's achievement earned her accolades not just for her musical talent but also for her significant role in entrepreneurship and philanthropy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement