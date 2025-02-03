Crowning Jewels: A Journey Through Illustrated Rare Books

An exhibition titled 'Crowning Jewels: The Illustrated Rare Books' has opened at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), showcasing rare books from the 18th and 19th centuries. Visitors are invited to explore the aroma of ancient texts and the stories behind their illustrations.

The exhibition features an array of paintings, lithographs, engravings, and woodcuts, reviving the beauty of historical artworks. This unique opportunity allows bibliophiles to delve into heritage sites and nature's depictions now found only in museums.

Highlighting the efforts of the IGNCA's Kalanidhi Division in cultural preservation, the event has attracted a range of scholars, researchers, and enthusiasts. 'Crowning Jewels' promises an artistic journey into the pages of history, lasting until February 10.

