Left Menu

Empowering Hope: A Retired Officer's Mission in Manipur

Lt Col L Manongba (retd), moved by the ethnic violence in Manipur, initiated Wings of Hope to aid widows and educate children affected by the conflict. Honored with a Veteran Achiever award, his efforts include empowering widows with enterprises and supporting children's education amidst ongoing challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:48 IST
Empowering Hope: A Retired Officer's Mission in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

A retired Army officer has been commended for his humanitarian work amid the ethnic turmoil in Manipur. Lt Col L Manongba (retd) has been instrumental in fostering self-reliance among widows and ensuring educational support for children impacted by the conflict.

In recognition of these efforts, he received the Veteran Achiever award from Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi. His 'Wings of Hope' initiative supports 35 widows in creating small businesses and 60 children whose education was jeopardized due to the crisis.

Despite the challenges from ongoing violence since May, the initiative, backed by friends and fellow ex-servicemen, continues to make significant strides in bridging the aid gaps and restoring hope among the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025