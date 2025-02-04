Empowering Hope: A Retired Officer's Mission in Manipur
Lt Col L Manongba (retd), moved by the ethnic violence in Manipur, initiated Wings of Hope to aid widows and educate children affected by the conflict. Honored with a Veteran Achiever award, his efforts include empowering widows with enterprises and supporting children's education amidst ongoing challenges in the region.
A retired Army officer has been commended for his humanitarian work amid the ethnic turmoil in Manipur. Lt Col L Manongba (retd) has been instrumental in fostering self-reliance among widows and ensuring educational support for children impacted by the conflict.
In recognition of these efforts, he received the Veteran Achiever award from Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi. His 'Wings of Hope' initiative supports 35 widows in creating small businesses and 60 children whose education was jeopardized due to the crisis.
Despite the challenges from ongoing violence since May, the initiative, backed by friends and fellow ex-servicemen, continues to make significant strides in bridging the aid gaps and restoring hope among the affected communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
