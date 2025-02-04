Empowering Hope: A Retired Officer's Mission in Manipur

A retired Army officer has been commended for his humanitarian work amid the ethnic turmoil in Manipur. Lt Col L Manongba (retd) has been instrumental in fostering self-reliance among widows and ensuring educational support for children impacted by the conflict.

In recognition of these efforts, he received the Veteran Achiever award from Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi. His 'Wings of Hope' initiative supports 35 widows in creating small businesses and 60 children whose education was jeopardized due to the crisis.

Despite the challenges from ongoing violence since May, the initiative, backed by friends and fellow ex-servicemen, continues to make significant strides in bridging the aid gaps and restoring hope among the affected communities.

