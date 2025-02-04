Hunger Strike Highlights Georgian Journalist's Plight

Journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli's health is deteriorating as she enters the third week of a hunger strike in Rustavi, Georgia, according to her attorney. Her arrest took place amid anti-government protests in January.

The political scene in Georgia remains volatile after contentious election results, with the ruling Georgian Dream party accused of widespread rights violations to maintain power.

International human rights organizations are raising alarms over the treatment of protestors and imprisoned figures like Amaghlobeli, as new, harsher laws threaten to further suppress dissent.

