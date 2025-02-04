Game Changer: Ram Charan's Dual Role Drama Hits Prime Video

'Game Changer', featuring stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, will begin streaming on Prime Video starting February 7, as announced by the platform on Tuesday.

The film marks director S Shankar's debut in Telugu cinema, following his success with Tamil hits like 'Indian' and '2.0'. Produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie first hit theaters on January 10.

Charan stars as Ram Nandan, an IAS officer determined to eradicate political corruption and uphold integrity. The film, described as a high-stakes action drama, also showcases a talented ensemble cast. It will stream in Telugu with Tamil and Kannada dubs available.

