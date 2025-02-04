Reviving History: Sambhal's Initiative to Restore Chaturmukh Well

The Sambhal district administration is embarking on an ambitious project to revitalize the ancient Chaturmukh Well, transforming it into a 'model well'. This initiative also extends to enhancing other religious pilgrimage sites in the district.

According to Nagar Palika Executive Engineer Mani Bhushan Tiwari, who briefed reporters recently, proposals are set to be presented to the state government. The district magistrate has conducted in-depth visits to the region's religious and historical landmarks, paving the way for this development drive.

The plan envisions not just the well's restoration using historical bricks, preserving its ancient architecture, but also includes improving access, building entry gates, and installing informational boards at these significant sites. The intention is to highlight their cultural and historical narratives through these efforts.

