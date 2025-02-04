Sacred Waters: Thousands Flock to Chandrabhaga for Magha Saptami

In a sweeping spiritual spectacle, thousands of devotees converged at Chandrabhaga near Konark in Odisha's Puri district on Tuesday to celebrate Magha Saptami, a revered occasion commemorating the Sun God's birthday. This event, observed on the seventh day of the 'Magha' month in the Hindu calendar, is characterized by the ritualistic holy dip, a practice believed to cleanse sins and cure skin ailments.

In the absence of the Chandrabhaga River, which has ceased to exist, an artificial pond has been excavated on the riverbed at the confluence with the Bay of Bengal to continue this sacred tradition. The holy rites commenced at 4.37 am, with sadhus taking the inaugural plunge, followed by devotees who offered prayers to 'Tri Mahadev' and at the 'Naba Graha' shrine within the Sun temple premises at Konark.

The district authorities made extensive arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. Enhanced security measures saw around 990 police personnel and 20 lifeguards stationed at the event. Additionally, precise traffic controls were implemented, underscoring the importance the festival holds in this culturally rich region.

(With inputs from agencies.)