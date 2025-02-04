INDIAsize Initiative Set to Revolutionize Indian Apparel Sizing

The INDIAsize initiative, a pioneering project aimed at creating standard body measurements for Indian consumers, is set to launch at the upcoming Bharat Tex event, according to Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao.

The study will release critical anthropometric data for the industry, allowing feedback before mainstream adoption. Current sizing systems, derived from Western standards, often do not align with typical Indian body types, creating discrepancies in fit.

The INDIAsize project seeks to resolve these fitting challenges and enhance the retail apparel experience by establishing a data-driven, precise sizing framework tailored to Indian demographics.

