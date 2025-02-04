Left Menu

INDIAsize Initiative Set to Revolutionize Indian Apparel Sizing

The INDIAsize initiative will establish standardized body measurements suited for Indian body types, releasing data for industry feedback at Bharat Tex. Current sizing, based on Western metrics, often causes fitting issues. The project aims to address these disparities in the apparel sector.

Updated: 04-02-2025 17:50 IST
The INDIAsize initiative, a pioneering project aimed at creating standard body measurements for Indian consumers, is set to launch at the upcoming Bharat Tex event, according to Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao.

The study will release critical anthropometric data for the industry, allowing feedback before mainstream adoption. Current sizing systems, derived from Western standards, often do not align with typical Indian body types, creating discrepancies in fit.

The INDIAsize project seeks to resolve these fitting challenges and enhance the retail apparel experience by establishing a data-driven, precise sizing framework tailored to Indian demographics.

