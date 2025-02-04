India-EU Ties: A Stabilizing Anchor in a Turbulent World

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed an audience at the IIC-Bruegel seminar, underscoring the critical role of stronger India-EU relations as a stabilizing force in an unpredictable global landscape.

Highlighting geopolitical tensions and shifting paradigms, Jaishankar pointed out the selective application of international principles and the necessity for India and the EU to deepen their collaboration.

With discussions on free trade agreements progressing, both sides are optimistic about enhanced cooperation in defense, security, and technology, acknowledging a shared sentiment stronger than their differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)