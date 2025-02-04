India-EU Ties: A Stabilizing Anchor in a Turbulent World
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of stronger India-EU relations to stabilize an increasingly volatile world. His remarks were made during the IIC-Bruegel seminar, highlighting the geopolitical shifts, trade dynamics, and shared interests amidst evolving global tensions.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed an audience at the IIC-Bruegel seminar, underscoring the critical role of stronger India-EU relations as a stabilizing force in an unpredictable global landscape.
Highlighting geopolitical tensions and shifting paradigms, Jaishankar pointed out the selective application of international principles and the necessity for India and the EU to deepen their collaboration.
With discussions on free trade agreements progressing, both sides are optimistic about enhanced cooperation in defense, security, and technology, acknowledging a shared sentiment stronger than their differences.
