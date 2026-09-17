A United Nations fact-finding mission has shed light on dire accusations against both the United States and Iran. Detailed in a comprehensive report, the mission claims that US-led strikes on a school and sports facility in Iran could amount to war crimes, while also spotlighting alleged human rights violations by Iranian authorities during anti-government protests.

The report, which is to be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, finds that the US operations may have targeted civilian facilities in February, resulting in substantial casualties and damage, an act qualifying as a war crime under international law. The US has defended its military conduct, whereas Iran has continually rebuffed claims of systematic abuses.

The mission's investigation links these severe allegations with incidents involving massive civilian casualties. Both nations have faced scrutiny, as the report emphasizes the crucial need for accountability and adherence to international norms amidst rising global tensions.