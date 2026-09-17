Canada Seeks Historic EU Associate Membership: A New Transatlantic Partnership

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a significant address at the European Parliament, welcoming a proposal for Canada to become the EU's first Associate Member. The initiative, by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, aims to enhance Canada-EU ties, grounded in shared values like freedom, democracy, and economic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:39 IST
Canada Seeks Historic EU Associate Membership: A New Transatlantic Partnership
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addresses the EU Parliament in Strasbourg, France (Photo/X/@MarkJCarney). Image Credit: ANI

In a watershed moment for international relations, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday addressed the European Parliament, extending a warm reception to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's groundbreaking proposal for Canada to become the European Union's inaugural Associate Member. This initiative marks a significant shift in transatlantic relations.

Carney highlighted the envisaged Canada-EU partnership as a beacon of global democratic governance, prioritizing principles over power politics. 'A Canada-EU alliance would stand as a testament to freedom, solidarity, and mutual prosperity,' Carney stated, while underscoring the alliance's role in bolstering international law.

The Prime Minister underscored the alliance's potential in fostering seamless transatlantic opportunities, particularly in social integration and youth mobility. Carney reiterated the proposal's strategic importance in navigating geopolitical shifts and underscored Canada's abundant resources as crucial for Europe's critical mineral needs in an era of energy transition.

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