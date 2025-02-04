Reliance Industries' 'Teerth Yatri Seva' Ensures Smooth Pilgrimage at Maha Kumbh 2025

As millions of devotees embark on the spiritual pilgrimage to Maha Kumbh 2025, Reliance Industries Limited has rolled out 'Teerth Yatri Seva,' a comprehensive initiative designed to facilitate the pilgrims' journey and ensure their wellbeing. The program offers free meals, medical assistance, transport, and life jackets for safety in the Ganges.

In collaboration with spiritual leaders and authorities, Reliance Foundation is committed to serving the community with utmost diligence. Guided by its 'We Care' philosophy, the initiative provides a range of services to ensure pilgrims' health, safety, and seamless travel.

Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, emphasized the blessing in serving pilgrims, describing the Maha Kumbh as an unparalleled opportunity to ensure the welfare and safety of lakhs of devotees. The foundation's volunteers actively distribute nutritious meals and supply essential healthcare, transportation, and connectivity services.

Reliance's efforts include providing electric vehicles for easy mobility, life jackets for river safety, and comfortable rest zones for pilgrims. Jio enhances communication in Prayagraj with upgraded 4G and 5G infrastructure. Overall, the 'Teerth Yatri Seva' initiative aims to make the spiritual journey profound and enriching for all.

