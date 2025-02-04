Mel B Returns to 'America's Got Talent' as Heidi Klum Exits

In a surprising shakeup, the judging team for the 20th season of 'America's Got Talent' will see the return of Mel B, replacing the departing Heidi Klum. Joining her on the panel are longtime judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, alongside Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Mel B, who previously served as a judge on the popular NBC series from 2013 to 2018, as well as participating in spinoff AGT: Fantasy League in 2024, will make her return as the show premieres on May 27. Fans can expect live shows to kick off in August.

Rumors about Klum's exit were fueled by her recent decision to rejoin 'Project Runway' for its 21st season, slated to air on Freeform and later available on Disney+ and Hulu. Simon Cowell, series creator and executive producer, expressed excitement about the milestone 20th season, praising the extraordinary talent showcased over the years and extending gratitude to the contestants, loyal fans, NBC, and his production team.

