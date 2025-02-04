Entertainment Highlights: Grammy Triumphs, Legal Battles, and Fashion Week Returns

The entertainment world witnessed several significant events this week. Beyonce clinched her first-ever album of the year title at the Grammy Awards, marking a career milestone, while New York City is set to dazzle with the return of Fashion Week, featuring major brands like Calvin Klein and Christopher John Rogers.

Legal battles also made headlines as French director Christophe Ruggia was convicted for abusing actress Adele Haenel in a notable #MeToo case. Meanwhile, disputes simmered between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, further intensified by judicial warnings on public statements from their lawyers.

Moreover, a somber note was struck with the death of Taiwan's Barbie Hsu from influenza. In the realm of television, Sony Pictures' decision to retract CBS's distribution rights for 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy!' has sparked legal action. Amid these dramas, French actress Juliette Binoche was named jury president for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

