Tragedy at Temple Festival: Elephant's Fury Claims Life
Anand, 38, lost his life after being attacked by an aggressive elephant at a temple festival in Elavally. The incident happened during the elephant's bath, with the mahout also seriously injured. Elephant squad members and mahouts faced challenges containing the elephant.
- Country:
- India
Anand, a 38-year-old businessman, tragically lost his life after an elephant attacked him at a temple festival in Elavally district on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the animal was being bathed, police disclosed.
Witnesses say the elephant suddenly became aggressive, leaving Anand with fatal injuries. The festival turned chaotic as the elephant ran amok, entering nearby residential areas. Police reported that controlling the beast posed significant challenges.
The mahout attending the elephant also sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical care. Efforts by local mahouts and an elephant squad to restrain the troubled animal proved strenuous but eventually successful, authorities confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- elephant
- gore
- temple festival
- tragedy
- Anand
- Elavally
- mahout
- aggressive
- police
- attack
ALSO READ
Sebi Halts Anand Rathi IPO Amid Raising Rs 745 Crore Plans
Praggnanandhaa's Masterful Maneuvers: A Chess Triumph
Hiranandani Highlights Growth Potential in India's Real Estate Sector at Davos
Governor Anandiben Patel Honors Netaji and Champions Social Causes
Champion of Compassion: Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh's Legacy in Medicine