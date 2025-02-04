Tragedy at Temple Festival: Elephant's Fury Claims Life

Anand, a 38-year-old businessman, tragically lost his life after an elephant attacked him at a temple festival in Elavally district on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the animal was being bathed, police disclosed.

Witnesses say the elephant suddenly became aggressive, leaving Anand with fatal injuries. The festival turned chaotic as the elephant ran amok, entering nearby residential areas. Police reported that controlling the beast posed significant challenges.

The mahout attending the elephant also sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical care. Efforts by local mahouts and an elephant squad to restrain the troubled animal proved strenuous but eventually successful, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)