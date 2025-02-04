Left Menu

Tragedy at Temple Festival: Elephant's Fury Claims Life

Anand, 38, lost his life after being attacked by an aggressive elephant at a temple festival in Elavally. The incident happened during the elephant's bath, with the mahout also seriously injured. Elephant squad members and mahouts faced challenges containing the elephant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:44 IST
Tragedy at Temple Festival: Elephant's Fury Claims Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anand, a 38-year-old businessman, tragically lost his life after an elephant attacked him at a temple festival in Elavally district on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the animal was being bathed, police disclosed.

Witnesses say the elephant suddenly became aggressive, leaving Anand with fatal injuries. The festival turned chaotic as the elephant ran amok, entering nearby residential areas. Police reported that controlling the beast posed significant challenges.

The mahout attending the elephant also sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical care. Efforts by local mahouts and an elephant squad to restrain the troubled animal proved strenuous but eventually successful, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025