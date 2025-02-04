Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Accuses Critics Amidst Maha Kumbh Controversy

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attacked Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly defaming the Maha Kumbh following a stampede on January 29. He claimed they have spread misinformation and aims to investigate the incident thoroughly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:30 IST
Yogi Adityanath Accuses Critics Amidst Maha Kumbh Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a blistering attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing them of spreading misinformation about the Maha Kumbh Mela stampede tragedy.

The accusations came after the January 29 incident, which occurred on Mauni Amavasya, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. Adityanath asserted that Kharge and Yadav's comments in Parliament were part of a larger agenda against Sanatan Dharma.

Adityanath pledged to get to the root of the incident, announcing the formation of a new commission to investigate. He also highlighted the swift response by authorities and appreciated the participation of international dignitaries at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025