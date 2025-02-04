Yogi Adityanath Accuses Critics Amidst Maha Kumbh Controversy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a blistering attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing them of spreading misinformation about the Maha Kumbh Mela stampede tragedy.

The accusations came after the January 29 incident, which occurred on Mauni Amavasya, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. Adityanath asserted that Kharge and Yadav's comments in Parliament were part of a larger agenda against Sanatan Dharma.

Adityanath pledged to get to the root of the incident, announcing the formation of a new commission to investigate. He also highlighted the swift response by authorities and appreciated the participation of international dignitaries at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)