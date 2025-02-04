Maldives Aims to Rekindle Indian Tourist Influx Amid Strained Ties

In a bid to rejuvenate its tourist influx from India, the Maldives government has set an ambitious target of attracting 300,000 Indian tourists by 2025. This follows a significant dip in Indian visitors after contentious diplomatic relations saw India's ranking plummet from first to sixth place between 2023 and 2024.

The Maldives Ministry of Tourism revealed that total visitor numbers rose from 1,878,543 in 2023 to 2,046,615 in 2024, with China and Russia taking the top spots. Despite a decline in Indian tourists in early 2024, numbers have shown signs of recovery later in the year, prompted by improved relations between the two nations.

Abdulla Ghiyas, chairman of the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation, announced steps like appointing a brand ambassador and organizing events in India to meet the touristic target. Collaborations with airlines and new city connections are also part of the strategy to boost visits from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)