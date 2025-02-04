Unity in Diversity: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Hindu-Buddhist Harmony

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasized the cultural intersection between Hindus and Buddhists, describing them as branches of the same banyan tree. He expressed that their union on a common platform would create a mighty global cultural force.

Adityanath inaugurated the Buddhist Maha Kumbh Yatra in Prayagraj, praising the collaboration of diverse religious traditions and celebrating their unity. He highlighted the continued relevance of Lord Buddha's teachings and articulated India's concern over divisive forces undermining national unity.

Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath stressed the significance of Maha Kumbh as a symbol of unity and self-realization, urging attendees to disseminate this message worldwide. The event, attended by significant religious leaders, showcased India's commitment to cohesion and international resonance.

