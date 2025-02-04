Temple Fireworks Mishap Leaves Two Injured in Coastal District

In a coastal district, a fire accident on Tuesday resulted in serious burn injuries to two individuals. The mishap happened at Thrichattukulam Temple in Poochakkal as the men were preparing gunpowder for an upcoming fireworks display at the shrine.

Following the accident, the injured individuals were swiftly transported to a private hospital in the neighboring Ernakulam district. Medical staff are currently overseeing their treatment, with one man's injuries noted as more severe than the other's.

Authorities have confirmed that despite the seriousness of the injuries, the conditions of both injured men are stable. The community is urged to exercise caution around fireworks, especially during religious festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)