Restoring Friendly Tides: Maldives Aims to Woo Indian Tourists Back

In a bid to boost tourism, the Maldives government has set an ambitious target of attracting 300,000 Indian tourists by 2025. This announcement comes after the archipelagic nation saw its numbers fall due to strained relations between Male and New Delhi, causing Indian arrivals to drop from the top spot in 2023 to sixth in 2024.

The Ministry of Tourism revealed that while total tourist numbers increased from over 1.8 million in 2023 to 2 million in 2024, the presence of Indian tourists diminished significantly. Efforts to revive these figures include monthly campaigns in India, hiring a brand ambassador, and hosting cricket summer camps in the Maldives.

The breakdown in relations was triggered by derogatory remarks from Maldivian ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompting an Indian tourist boycott. However, with diplomatic ties on the mend following President Mohamad Muizzu's visit to India, there is hope for a positive turnaround in tourist numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)