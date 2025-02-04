Left Menu

Restoring Friendly Tides: Maldives Aims to Woo Indian Tourists Back

The Maldives sets a target to attract 300,000 Indian tourists by 2025 after a decline due to strained diplomatic relations. Initiatives include hiring a brand ambassador and promoting cricket camps. Indian tourists had previously boycotted the nation following derogatory remarks against PM Modi.

In a bid to boost tourism, the Maldives government has set an ambitious target of attracting 300,000 Indian tourists by 2025. This announcement comes after the archipelagic nation saw its numbers fall due to strained relations between Male and New Delhi, causing Indian arrivals to drop from the top spot in 2023 to sixth in 2024.

The Ministry of Tourism revealed that while total tourist numbers increased from over 1.8 million in 2023 to 2 million in 2024, the presence of Indian tourists diminished significantly. Efforts to revive these figures include monthly campaigns in India, hiring a brand ambassador, and hosting cricket summer camps in the Maldives.

The breakdown in relations was triggered by derogatory remarks from Maldivian ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompting an Indian tourist boycott. However, with diplomatic ties on the mend following President Mohamad Muizzu's visit to India, there is hope for a positive turnaround in tourist numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

