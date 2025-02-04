Preserving India's Traditions: RSS Chief's Call to Action

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat recently highlighted the urgent global need for Indian traditions, arguing that they are essential for both individual salvation and the well-being of all people. His remarks came as he inaugurated the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Tapasya Kalasahitya Vedi at Rajendra Maidan.

Bhagwat emphasized that the world looks to India to maintain its 'vicharas' or thoughts and 'sanskaras' or tendencies as a means of setting a global example. He stressed that these ideals must be restored in both social and individual lives, asserting that they are crucial for survival.

According to Bhagwat, it is India's mission, bestowed by divine duty, to share this wisdom with the world, a task the country has accomplished in the past and must now undertake again. He believes that embracing these principles can catalyze significant change in the nation's collective mindset.

