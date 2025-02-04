Left Menu

Unveiling Shadows: Abbé Pierre's Legacy Under Scrutiny

The Paris prosecutor confirmed on Tuesday that it cannot pursue an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and harassment by Abbé Pierre due to his death in 2007. These allegations, brought forth by multiple women, highlight broader issues within the French Catholic Church regarding clerical abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:58 IST
The Paris prosecutor announced it cannot investigate the sexual assault and harassment allegations against Abbé Pierre, a revered French priest, as he passed away in 2007. Allegations first emerged last year in an internal report from Abbé Pierre's foundations.

Despite the Catholic Church urging an inquiry to reveal any extent of abuse or systemic cover-up, the prosecutor's office found Abbé Pierre's death nullifies the possibility of legal action. Legal steps against those covering up the abuses were also thwarted by statutes of limitations.

Abbé Pierre, famed for his humanitarian efforts and founder of the Emmaüs movement in 1949, faces a scandal with recent reports surfaced in July 2024 from Emmaüs International and Fondation Abbé Pierre highlighting claims from seven women, plus 17 more accusations from a global avenue stretching from the 1950s to the 2000s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

