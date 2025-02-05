Left Menu

Saxophone Maestro Gene 'Daddy G' Barge: A Musical Journey Through Decades

Renowned saxophonist Gene 'Daddy G' Barge has passed away at 98, leaving behind a historic legacy. His career, spanning post-World War II to the present, saw collaborations with legendary artists like Natalie Cole, Muddy Waters, and The Rolling Stones. A prominent figure in rhythm and blues, his influence extended into acting and consultancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:19 IST
Gene 'Daddy G' Barge, an iconic saxophonist who influenced music for decades, has died at 98. His daughter, Gina Barge, confirmed that he passed away peacefully in his sleep in Chicago on Sunday.

Barge's illustrious career began in college jazz bands in the late 1940s and expanded to collaborations with Little Richard and James Brown. He later worked with Natalie Cole, Muddy Waters, and even The Rolling Stones, marking a significant impact on the post-World War II music scene.

Beyond music, Barge ventured into film, appearing in thrillers and serving as a consultant on music documentaries. Known for his versatility, he continued to inspire musicians until his passing. In a recent interview, he emphasized the importance of staying contemporary and connected to younger generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

