Saxophone Maestro Gene 'Daddy G' Barge: A Musical Journey Through Decades

Gene 'Daddy G' Barge, an iconic saxophonist who influenced music for decades, has died at 98. His daughter, Gina Barge, confirmed that he passed away peacefully in his sleep in Chicago on Sunday.

Barge's illustrious career began in college jazz bands in the late 1940s and expanded to collaborations with Little Richard and James Brown. He later worked with Natalie Cole, Muddy Waters, and even The Rolling Stones, marking a significant impact on the post-World War II music scene.

Beyond music, Barge ventured into film, appearing in thrillers and serving as a consultant on music documentaries. Known for his versatility, he continued to inspire musicians until his passing. In a recent interview, he emphasized the importance of staying contemporary and connected to younger generations.

