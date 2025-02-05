Left Menu

Spiritual Journey: Modi's Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Maha Kumbh 2025 by taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. Held after 12 years, this spiritual and cultural event has attracted millions of pilgrims globally. The event, spanning until Mahashivratri, marks a major religious congregation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 05-02-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a significant spiritual step on Wednesday by immersing himself in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi made the journey via boat to the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, where he engaged in prayer rituals with 'rudraksha' beads.

The Maha Kumbh of 2025, inaugurated on Paush Purnima, continues to draw immense crowds, with more than 38 crore pilgrims attending this revered event, set to conclude on Mahashivratri.

