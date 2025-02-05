Left Menu

Spiritual Embrace: Modi's Sacred Dip at Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dressed in traditional attire, participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela, taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi offered prayers to the Sun and River Ganga, reflecting the event's significance for millions of Hindu pilgrims worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 05-02-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took center stage at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Wednesday, immersing himself in the spiritual and cultural richness of the event by taking a holy dip at the revered Triveni Sangam.

Clad in a deep orange jersey and blue lowers, with 'rudraksh' beads in hand, Modi participated in traditional rituals and offered prayers to the Sun and River Ganga amidst the chant of mantras. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him during the sacred proceedings.

The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, commenced on January 13 and will span until February 26, drawing millions of devotees to Prayagraj. This year, over 38 crore pilgrims have already attended, highlighting its profound significance in Hindu culture.

