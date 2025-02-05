Intrigue Returns to SXSW with 'Another Simple Favor'
The crime thriller sequel 'Another Simple Favor,' directed by Paul Feig, will open at the SXSW Film and TV Festival. Starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, the film centers around a wedding in Capri, Italy, filled with suspense and mystery. It streams on Prime Video starting May 1.
The highly anticipated sequel, 'Another Simple Favor,' is set to make its debut as the opening film at this year's SXSW Film and TV Festival on March 7th, prior to its global streaming release on Prime Video commencing May 1st.
Director Paul Feig returns to steer the continuation of his 2018 crime thriller into new territories of suspense and intrigue as Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively reprise their roles as Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson, alongside an ensemble cast including Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, and Henry Golding.
The plot thickens as Stephanie and Emily reunite on the picturesque isle of Capri for a wedding that quickly turns into a tapestry of deception and mystery. Confirmed this past May, the sequel faced shelving rumors swiftly debunked by Feig. Enthusiasts of the captivating original can soon delve into this next chapter, promising a gripping experience for audiences worldwide.
